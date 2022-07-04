NEET PG Counselling Schedule To Be Out Soon: Which Documents Are Required?
NEET PG counselling process 2022 will commence soon. Know which documents are required.
After the announcement of the NEET PG result 2022, now it is the time for NEET PG counselling 2022. The official authorities are expected to release the official notification regarding the counselling 2022 anytime soon on mcc.nic.in. The NEET PG 2022 counselling will be conducted for 50% of AIQ (All India Quota) and for the remaining 50 percent quota, the counselling will be held by the respective state authorities.
The NEET PG result 2022 was declared on 1 June 2022. Now is the time for counselling 2022 which will be conducted via online mode as per the schedule that will be available on the official website (mcc.nic.in) soon.
NEET PG Counselling 2022: Documents Required
Candidates who want to go through the Counselling 2022 should keep the following documents ready. Without these documents they will not be eligible for the 2022 Counselling process.
Marksheets of all examinations (MBBS, MD, BDS, etc)
Date of birth proof
Degree certificates
A valid identity proof like Aadhaar, passport, etc
A valid registration certificate issued by the NMC (National Medical Commission)
A copy of NEET PG result 2022
NEET PG admit card 2022
Caste certificate, if any
Disability certificate, if any
Internship certificate
In order to avoid the debarment from the NEET PG counselling 2022, candidates should avoid multiple submissions of counselling applications. Candidates should submit the counselling application form only once.
How To Register for NEET PG Counselling 2022
Candidates who want to appear in the Counselling 2022 should follow the below steps:
Go to the official website (mcc.nic.in).
Register yourself and complete the registration process.
Read and accept all the terms and conditions related to the NEET PG counselling 2022.
An online form related to counselling will appear on the screen. Fill all the details mentioned in the form and hit the 'submit' button. You are done with the NEET PG counselling 2022 application process.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.