UPJEE 2022 Registration Commences Today: Check Steps To Register

Candidates can register for UPJEE 2022 at jeecup.admissions.nic.in.

<div class="paragraphs"><p>UPJEE 2022 Registration Commenceson 15 Feb 2022</p></div>
The registration process for the Uttar Pradesh Joint Entrance Examination (UPJEE) (Polytechnic) 2022 entrance examination for polytechnic courses, commences on 15 February 2022, to be conducted by the Joint Entrance Examination Council, UP.

Candidates who are eligible and interested can visit the official website of JEECUP at jeecup.admissions.nic.in and apply for the same.

Candidates must note that the last day to apply and register for the UPJEE 2022 is 17 April 2022.

UPJEE 2022: Steps To Apply

  • Visit the official website of JEECUP, jeecup.admissions.nic.in

  • Navigate to the tab that reads ‘UPJEE 2022 Registration’ on the homepage.

  • Enter your official log in credentials in order to log in.

  • Fill the UPJEE 2022 application form and upload the required documents.

  • Your UPJEE 2022 application form shall be successfully completed.

  • Download the confirmation page and take a printout for future reference.

Candidates must note that the correction window to make any changes in the submitted application forms of UPJEE 2022 is between 18 April 2022 and 22 April 2022.

With regard to the UPJEE 2022 admit cards, JEECUP is likely to release the admit cards from 29 May 2022 on wards.

