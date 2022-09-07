CBSE Class 12 Compartment Result 2022 Declared: How To Check & Download?
CBSE Class 12 Compartment Result 2022 has been declared today, 7 September 2022. Here are the steps to check.
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) declared the 12th Compartment Result 2022 today, 7 September 2022. Candidates can check their results from the official websites, cbse.gov.in and cbseresults.nic.in, by using their personal login credentials like roll number, admit card ID, and more.
CBSE declared the 12th Class results on 22 July 2022. Candidates who could not clear the exam appeared in the compartment exam 2022. The CBSE 12th Class compartment exams were held from 23 August 2022. Learn more about how to check the CBSE 12th Class compartment result 2022.
Candidates must remember that CBSE is likely to start the process for verification of Class 12 Compartment exam marks on 9 September 2022. Check this space regularly to get the latest updates on CBSE results.
CBSE 12th Class Compartment Result 2022 Announced Today: How To Download and Check?
Go to the official websites – cbse.gov.in or cbseresults.nic.in.
On the homepage, visit the latest notifications/announcements.
Search the direct result link that reads as 'Senior School Certificate Compartment Examination (Class XII) Results 2022 – Announced on 7th September 2022'.
Click on the direct link and you will be taken to a candidate login page.
Enter your personal login credentials like roll number, school number, and admit card ID.
Hit the submit option.
Your CBSE Compartment Result 2022 will be displayed on the screen.
Check your result carefully.
Download, save, and take a printout of the result copy for future reference.
Topics: CBSE CBSE Results CBSE Compartment Results
