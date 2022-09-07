WBJEE 2022 Counselling Result Out; How To Check Round 1 Seat Allotment?
WBJEE 2022 Counselling Result for Round 1 Seat Allotment has been declared today, the last date is 12 September 2022
WBJEE, West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination, Counselling Result 2022 has been released today, 7 September 2022. Candidates who had applied for the counselling process can check their WBJEE Round 1 seat allotment result online through the official website, wbjeeb.nic.in. To check the result, candidates have to follow the direct link and steps that are mentioned below.
Candidates must remember that the WBJEE 2022 Counselling Result announced today is for Round 1 Seat Allotment. WBJEE 2022 Round 2 Seat Allotment result will be released soon, likely on 15 September. All the candidates who have been successful in grabbing a seat in the Round 1 Seat Allotment process will be able to start the admission process from today till Monday, 12 September 2022.
Here is how to check the WBJEE 2022 Counselling Result for Round 1 Seat Allotment.
Candidates must remember that the WBJEE 2022 Counselling Result for Round 1 Seat Allotment will be available on the website till 12 September only, 6 pm. After the closing date, Round 2 Seat Allotment result will be announced on 15 September.
WBJEE 2022 Counselling Result Declared: How To Check the Round 1 Seat Allotment?
Go to the official website, wbjeeb.nic.in.
On the homepage, search the direct link that reads as 'Seat Allotment Result of Round 1 for WBJEE 2022 Counselling.'
Click on the direct link and a candidate login page will be displayed on the screen.
Enter all the login details as asked.
Hit the login option.
Your WBJEE Counselling Seat Allotment Result 2022 will show up on the screen.
Check the result carefully to know if you have got a seat or not.
Download, save, and print a result copy for future use.
Apply for the admission process till 12 Seotember if you have successfully got a seat.
