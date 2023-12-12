No More Protests, Dharnas on Campus: JNU Tightens Rules, Penalty Upto Rs 20,000

Hunger strikes, holding dharnas, group bargaining, and any form of protest within a 100-metre radius of any academic and administrative buildings on the campus can now lead to a penalty of up to Rs 20,000 or rustication and expulsion for two semesters for students at the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU).

The Chief Proctor Office manual, which lists the “rules of discipline and proper conduct of students," was approved by the university's Executive Council on 24 November.