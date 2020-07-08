Jharkhand JAC Class 10 Board Exam Results to Be Announced Today

Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) will be announcing the Class 10 state board exam results at 1 pm on Wednesday, 8 July. Students who appeared for the exam can check their results at jac.nic.in, jacresults.com and jac.jharkhand.gov.in.

Over 3.87 lakh students took the JAC Class 10 board examination conducted in February this year. The board exams were conducted from 11-28 February. The results were delayed this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the subsequent nationwide lockdown, which delayed the evaluation process. The evaluation finally concluded on 25 June.