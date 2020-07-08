Jharkhand JAC Class 10 Board Exam Results to Be Announced Today
Over 3.87 lakh students took the JAC Class 10 board examination conducted in February this year.
Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) will be announcing the Class 10 state board exam results at 1 pm on Wednesday, 8 July. Students who appeared for the exam can check their results at jac.nic.in, jacresults.com and jac.jharkhand.gov.in.
Over 3.87 lakh students took the JAC Class 10 board examination conducted in February this year. The board exams were conducted from 11-28 February. The results were delayed this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the subsequent nationwide lockdown, which delayed the evaluation process. The evaluation finally concluded on 25 June.
JAC Class 10 Board Exam 2019 Result Analysis
In 2019, 4.38 lakh students appeared for Class 10 board exams and 70.77 percent students passed the exam. The pass percentage of boys was 72.99 percent, while that of girls was 68.67 percent.
How to Check JAC Class 10 Board Exam Results?
- Visit any of the following websites: jac.nic.in, jacresults.com and jac.jharkhand.gov.in.
- Enter your registration number/roll number, and date of birth.
- Your results will appear on the screen.
- Download your results and take a printout for further reference.
