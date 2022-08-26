ADVERTISEMENT

Jharkhand Board 8th Result 2022: Check Website, Know Result Date & Details Here

JAC Jharkhand Board 8th Result 2022: The result date will be announced soon on jac.jharkhand.gov.in for students.

Raajwrita Dutta
Published
Education
2 min read
i

The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) is all set to release the JAC Jharkhand Board 8th Result 2022 soon for the candidates. The Jharkhand Board Class 8 Results will be released on the official website of the council so that the candidates can check and download their respective marksheets. The website that the students should visit to download the results once released is jac.jharkhand.gov.in. The official website of the Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) contains all the latest updates from the JAC.

The JAC Jharkhand Board 8th Result 2022 will also be officially declared on jacresults.com. Candidates are requested to stay alert to know the Jharkhand Board 8th Class 2022 Result date. The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) has not announced the result release date yet so the candidates should keep checking the official website. They must stay updated with the details.

It is expected that the Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) will announce the Class 8 Results release date soon on the website. Along with the date, the Council will also specify the time for the students.

Jharkhand Board 8th Result 2022: Details and List of Websites

To check and download the Jharkhand Board 8th Result 2022, candidates have to enter their login information on the website correctly. They should keep their admit cards handy as all the details are mentioned on the hall tickets.

The Jharkhand Board Examination for Class 8 was officially held from June to July 2022. Candidates are patiently waiting for the council to declare the results so that they can check their performance.

The JAC Jharkhand Board 8th Result 2022 will be released on the following websites for the candidates to download:

jac.jharkhand.gov.in

jacresults.com

In case one website is down, candidates can download their results from the other website when the council decides to officially release them.

JAC Jharkhand Board 8th Result 2022: How To Download

Here are the steps that students should follow to download the Jharkhand Board 8th Result 2022 once released:

  • Go to the official website of the Council – jac.jharkhand.gov.in or jacresults.com

  • Click on the link that states JAC Jharkhand Board 8th Result 2022 on the home page

  • Enter the login details such as your registration number in the provided space

  • Click on the Submit option after verifying the entered details with your admit card

  • The result will open up on your screen

  • Check the marks and other information carefully

  • Download the result from the site and save a hard copy of it

