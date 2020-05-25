The National Testing Agency, (NTA) which conducts JEE Main and NEET (UG) exams, has said that admit cards for the two competitive examinations will be released 15 days before the scheduled date of the respective exams.In a circular, NTA said that “the dates of downloading admit cards indicating roll number and centre of examination will be displayed 15 days before the conduct of examination on the official websites of NTA, JEE (Main) and NEET (UG).”This means that admit cards for JEE Main 2020, are likely to be released before 3 July, which is exactly 15 days before exams commence on 18 July. According to the NTA, JEE Main 2020 will be held on 18, 20, 21, 22 and 23 July from 9 am to 12 pm in the first shift and from 3 pm to 6 pm in the second shift.Similarly, admit cards for NEET (UG) 2020, which will be held on 26 July, will be released 15 days before on 11 July.It must be noted that the NTA has merely indicated that admit cards will be released 15 days before the said exams, and has not mentioned any specific date. We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.