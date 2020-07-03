JEE Main, NEET: MHRD Likely to Make Fresh Announcement Today

A fresh announcement on the conduct of JEE Main and NEET (UG) 2020 is expected on Friday, after Human Resource Development Minister Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal on Thursday, 2 July, said that he had asked an expert committee headed by the National Testing Agency to review the situation and offer their recommendations ‘latest by tomorrow.’

Pokhriyal said that he had advised the committee to provide fresh recommendations after looking at the prevailing situation and following requests “from students & parents appearing.”