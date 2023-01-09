JEE Main Admit Card 2023 Release Date: Exam Starts From 24 January - Details
JEE Main Admit Card 2023 will be released by the third week of January - Check latest details below.
JEE Main Admit Card 2023: The NTA (National Testing Agency) will release the admit card for the upcoming JEE Main Exam 2023 as soon as the JEE Main 2023 registration is concluded. Once released candidates can download and check the hall ticket on the official websites - jeemain.nta.nic.in and nta.ac.in.
Candidates who desire to apply for the JEE Main Exam 2023 Session 1must know that the registration process is still ongoing and they can submit their applications till 12 January 2023, 9 pm .
JEE Main 2023 Session 1: Examination Dates and Timings
All candidates must remember that the JEE Main Exam 2023 Session 1 will be conducted on 24, 25, 27, 28, 29, 30 and 31 January 2023.
The JEE Main Exam Session 1 will be held in two shifts. The morning shift will be from 9 am to 12 pm and the evening shift will be from 3 pm to 6 pm. The exam will be conducted in a computer based test (CBT) mode.
JEE Main Exam 2023 Session 1: Admit Card Release Date
According to an official schedule released by the concerned officials, the JEE Main 2023 Session 1 Admit Card will be released in the third week of January. The official announcement of city of examination will be issued in the second week of January 2023.
Check this space regularly to get the latest details on JEE Main Admit Card 2023.
JEE Main Exam 2023 Session 1: Syllabus
Candidates who are going to appear in the JEE Main Exam Session 1 must follow the below direct link to download and check the JEE Main Syllabus 2023.
[cdnbbsr.s3waas.gov.in/s3f8e59f4b2fe7c5705bf878bbd494ccdf/uploads/2022/12/2022121630.pdf].
NTA has released an official notification regarding the JEE Main Exam of candidates of Tamil Nadu State Board. According to the notice,"It has been decided that during the filling up of the online Application Form of JEE (Main) - 2023 Session 1, when the candidate selects ‘Passing year’ as 2021 with ‘School Board’ as Tamil Nadu State Board of School Examination (Sec.), the Result Mode field will be disabled and the associated fields for Marks/CGPA will be invisible for Tamil Nadu State Board candidates who have passed their Class 10 in year 2021.". Read full notice here.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from news and education
Topics: JEE Main JEE Main Admit card JEE Main Exam
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.