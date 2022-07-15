JEE Main 2022 Session 2 Admit Card to be Out Soon on jeemain.nta.nic.in

National Testing Agency, NTA is all set to conduct the Joint Entrance Examination, JEE Main 2022 Session 2 exam from 21 July 2022.

As per the released schedule by NTA, JEE Main 2022 Session 2 admit cards are expected to be released by 17or 18 July 2022. Before the release of the admit cards, NTA will release the Session 2 exam city slips on the official website at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Moreover, the result for JEE Main 2022 Session 1 Paper 2 is also expected to be released soon. As per the reports, NTA is may release the JEE Main Paper 2 B.Arch and B. Planning result today, 15 July on the official website.

Students who have appeared for the examination must keep a check on the website for further updates.