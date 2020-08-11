JEE Main 2020 Exam Day Health & Safety Guidelines for Students
The JEE Mains 2020 will be conducted from 1-6 September and with the ongoing pandemic, there are several health and social distancing guidelines that students and parents should be aware of.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, health and social distancing precautions will be in place at the test centres, thus the process for registration and attendance will take longer. Candidates are advised to arrive at least one hour early to the centre.
Important Exam Day Guidelines for JEE Main 2020
- Candidates will be required to show their JEE Main 2020 admit cards along with an ID proof at the test centre. No bags will be allowed inside the examination hall.
- Candidates will be required to maintain social distancing and immediately take their designated seats once they enter the exam hall.
- For Paper 2, the candidates will be allowed to take their stationary. No watercolour will be allowed.
- A blank paper and pen/pencil will be provided to the candidates for rough work. However, the paper has to be returned to the invigilators after the exam is over. The name and roll number of the candidate should also be written on top of the rough paper.
- During attendance, candidates should make sure that their signature and photos are properly attached. The thumb impression should not be smudged.
Guidelines for Parents/Guardians
The parents/guardians will also be required to follow some guidelines which will soon be officially announced by NTA. Let’s take a look at some of the obvious ones:
- Parents/guardians are requested not to come to the exam centre with the candidates unless and until they have to.
- If they do need to come to the exam centre, then they are requested to drop the candidates and leave the premises immediately.
- Barricades will be put up at the centres and the parents/guardians are expected to follow the guidelines.
- Overcrowding should not be done at the centres.
