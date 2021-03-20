JAM 2021 Result Announced, Here’s How to Check It
The Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bangalore on Saturday, 20 March, announced the result of Joint Admission test for Masters (JAM) 2021. Candidates who appeared for the same can check their result on the official website/JOAPS portal: jam.iisc.ac.in.
Scorecard for JAM 2021 will be made available on the website from 27 March. Candidates will be allowed to download it till 31 July.
How to Check JAM 2021 Result
- Visit the official website: jam.iisc.ac.in.
- Click on the link ‘Click Here’ next to ‘JAM 2021 results are announced’.
- You will be directed to the JOAPS portal.
- Log in using your enrolment ID and password.
- Your result will appear on your screen.
- Save it for future reference.
JAM 2021 exam was conducted on 14 February. It was a Computer-Based Test (CBT) conducted for seven test papers, namely, (i) Biotechnology (BT), (ii) Chemistry (CY), (iii) Economics (EN), (iv) Geology (GG), (v) Mathematics (MA), (vi) Mathematical Sciences (MS), and (vii) Physics (PH).
