Jadavpur University Students Detained During Protests, 'Harassed' by Police
While some of them were released on 7 and 9 Feb, seven detainees were granted bail by the Baruipur court on 11 Feb.
Protests and roadblocks have rocked the Jadavpur University campus, after at least 12 students were detained by the Baruipur Police while they were protesting outside a police station, on Monday, 7 February.
While some of them were released on 7 and 9 February, the seven other detained students were granted bail by the Baruipur district court on 11 February.
It all began after Sharadindu Uddipan, a Dalit rights activist, had allegedly put up a 'controversial' Facebook post on Saraswati puja and its rituals. He was detained by personnel of the Narendrapur police station, and was allegedly harassed and "forced to remove the post."
He was released on Sunday, 6 February.
Shortly afterward, activists from the AISA, AIPWA, APDR, Ekushey-r Dak, CPI(ML), and other organisations had called for a rally and procession at Kalagachhi Corner on 7 February to protest Uddipan's detention. The activists claimed that the police had thrashed some of the protesters, including Prabhakar Das and Akash Gupta, and had dispersed the meeting.
Six of them were detained then.
According to Molay Tewari, one of the detainees, those detained were later released on a 'Personal Recognizance Bond'. Meanwhile, students of Jadavpur University had gathered outside the police station to welcome the detainees after their release, with slogans and 'Laal Salam'.
They alleged that the police had thrashed them again as soon as they raised the slogans. Eleven of them were arrested again.
According to Barsha, one of the activists who were arrested, the OC and Second Officer not only abused the detainees but also tortured them in custody. She further alleged that the women were "thrashed" and "harassed" in the absence of women police officials.
"Several detained comrades were not given any medical check-ups. One of the detainees needed a sanitary pad but that wasn't given either. Instead, we were constantly threatened, and derogatory language was used against us."Barsha, one of the detainees
Barsha and another activist named Soumi were released on Wednesday, 9 February, while the others were taken to Baruipur court on 8 and 9 February.
Activists involved in the incident claimed that cases were filed against them for obstruction of police work and incitement to criminal activities. According to sources, their bail plea was rejected twice before they were granted bail on 11 February. Shockingly, they were taken to court with ropes tied around their waist.
Abhirup Biswas, the Officer-in-Charge of the Narendrapur police station, denied the allegations levelled against the personnel by the students. He said that he had requested the students to stop protesting outside the station several times because it was obstructing traffic, and that nine students were arrested only after a woman constable was allegedly hit by the students.
When asked if there was any form of custodial torture, he said that if the "arrest has been secured, then there's no need to take any further action."
When he was shown the photo of Barsha's wound, he said that all the actions taken by the police were "in accordance with the law" and that his personnel had not taken any measures to "assault or hurt the students."
