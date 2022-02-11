Jadavpur University Students Detained During Protests, 'Harassed' by Police

Abhirup Biswas, the Officer-in-Charge of the Narendrapur police station, denied the allegations levelled against the personnel by the students. He said that he had requested the students to stop protesting outside the station several times because it was obstructing traffic, and that nine students were arrested only after a woman constable was allegedly hit by the students.

When asked if there was any form of custodial torture, he said that if the "arrest has been secured, then there's no need to take any further action."

When he was shown the photo of Barsha's wound, he said that all the actions taken by the police were "in accordance with the law" and that his personnel had not taken any measures to "assault or hurt the students."