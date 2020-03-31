JAC Class 8 Result 2020 To Be Out Soon At jac.jharkhand.gov.in
Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) will announce the result of Class 8 exams soon. The result will be announced on the official website of the board: jac.jharkhand.gov.in/jac.
Students who appeared for the JAC class 8 exams can visit the official website of JAC as soon as the result is declared. The direct link and steps to download the result will be available here as soon as the result is out.
The admit card for the class 8 exam were released on 30 December 2019, and the JAC class 8 exams were conducted from 24 January 2020.
JAC Class 8 Marking Scheme
The marking of class 8 exam will be in grade system. Students who will be able to score more than 80 percent marks will be given A+ grade, whereas, A grade will be given to students who score more than 60 percent but are below 80 percent. Grade B will be given to those students who will score more than 45 percent but are below 60 percent.
JAC Class 8 Exam Result 2019 Analysis
In 2019, a total of 5.5 lakh students appeared for the JAC class 8 exams, and the overall pass percentage was around 73.16 percent.
