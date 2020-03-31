JAC Class 8 Result 2020 To Be Out Soon At jac.jharkhand.gov.in

Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) will announce the result of Class 8 exams soon. The result will be announced on the official website of the board: jac.jharkhand.gov.in/jac.

Students who appeared for the JAC class 8 exams can visit the official website of JAC as soon as the result is declared. The direct link and steps to download the result will be available here as soon as the result is out.

The admit card for the class 8 exam were released on 30 December 2019, and the JAC class 8 exams were conducted from 24 January 2020.