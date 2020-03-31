How Should Teachers, Academics Handle ‘Disruption’ During Corona?

The recent and sudden disruption in the functioning of the regular education system due to the unprecedented public health emergency, has started discussions across academia about how to carry on. The discontinuity in the delivery of education is the core issue being deliberated upon, to find out possible solutions to utilise this period when students have had to rush back to their homes.

The requirement of physical distancing among human beings, referred to as ‘social distancing’, has necessitated this situation in the whole of academia at every level. Both students and the academic institutions themselves have been in a state of unpreparedness to handle the implications of the coronavirus pandemic.