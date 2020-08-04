IIT KGP Researchers Awarded For Generating Power From Wet Clothes

A team of researchers from IIT Kharagpur has been honoured with the ‘Gandhian Young Technological Innovation Awards 2020’ for inventing a mechanism to generate electricity from wet clothes left to dry under the sun.

Another team from the institute shared the award for addressing the problem of energy conservation and thermal management in wearable and flexible electronic devices.

IIT Kharagpur Director Prof Virendra Tewari congratulated the researchers saying, “We still have sectors which need sourcing and efficient management of clean energy to meet our augmented power requirements, even in the remote areas'', reported The Indian Express.