IIMC Entrance Exam 2020: Students Allege Errors in Merit List

The entrance exam results for various post-graduate courses at the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC) have stirred up a row with many aspirants claiming errors in the merit list, and several technical glitches and loopholes in how the examination itself was conducted.

The MCQ-based online examination was conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA) on 18 October – and the results were declared on 30 October.

Students are voicing their grievances on Twitter, using the hashtag #IIMCEntranceExamScam. They have appealed for a re-examination. However IIMC has already begun its admission process.