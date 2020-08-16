If NEP 2020 Wants Gender Inclusion, Why Is It Ghosting LGBTQIA+?

Additionally, the policy document also focuses on developing a "gender-inclusion fund" for implementing schemes to improve the access and participation of the girls and transgender students, determined by both the central and state governments. The central government will determine some schemes on priority.

In contrast, the state government will scale up existing local community-based interventions to improve the access and participation of female and transgender students. However, a crucial part seems to be missing from the policy document.

How the central government will prioritise some interventions? Will it be based on some schemes which have generated a significant impact in city or district or state or a different country?

Which community-based interventions will be selected for scaling up? How will community-based interventions be selected for scaling up?

A crucial component in scaling up these interventions is the "local context," which policy fails to address. These schemes work in a particular city/district/state/country due to their local context.

India is a vast country with local, regional variations such that local context differs even within districts due to which what may work in one community may not work in others. Thus, it is imperative to conduct more small-scale studies in different regions within the same state, generate local evidence, and then scale them up.