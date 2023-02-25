ICSI CS Result 2022: Professional Result Out & Executive Result at 2 PM; Details

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has formally announced the CS Professional results for interested candidates. It is important to note that the ICSI Company Secretary (CS) Executive and Professional exam results were scheduled to be declared today, Saturday, 25 February 2023. While the CS Professional results are declared at 11 am, the CS Executive result will be declared at 2 pm. One should download the ICSI CS Result 2022 on time from the official website - icsi.edu.

As of now, candidates can only download the ICSI CS Result 2022 for the Professional exams from icsi.edu. The ICSI CS Result 2022 for the Executive exams will be available soon so candidates should be alert. They should keep a close eye on the above-mentioned official website for all the latest details and important announcements regarding the results.