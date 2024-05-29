HSCAP Kerala Trial Allotment Result 2024 Declared: How to Download; Details Here

HSCAP Kerala Trial Allotment Result 2024: The Directorate of General Education (DGE), Kerala, has officially announced the HSCAP Kerala Trial Allotment Result 2024 for all candidates. The HSCAP Trial Allotment result link is activated on the official website - admission.dge.kerala.gov.in. All concerned and interested candidates are requested to download the allotment list from the site. You must check the details mentioned on it carefully to see if you have been selected. Candidates must stay alert while checking the result.

Candidates who appeared for the exam on the scheduled date were patiently waiting for the HSCAP Kerala Trial Allotment Result 2024 to be declared. Now, they can finally check and download the list from admission.dge.kerala.gov.in. You can contact the DGE officials in case of any queries regarding the allotment list. Concerned candidates should check the latest announcements available online.