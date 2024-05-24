COMEDK UGET 2024 Results Today at 2 PM: How to Download; Check Latest Details

COMEDK UGET 2024 Results: The Consortium of Medical, Engineering, and Dental Colleges of Karnataka will officially declare the COMEDK UGET 2024 Result today, Friday, 24 May. The COMEDK Under Graduate Entrance Test results are scheduled to be announced at 2 pm on Friday. You can download your respective scorecards from the official website - comedk.org when the link is activated. Keep a close eye on the website to know the latest announcements about the results and stay informed.

