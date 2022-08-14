2002 Gujarat Riots, Mughal Courts Likely To Be Taught in Kerala Schools

It is likely that Kerala will teach portions on the 2002 Gujarat riots and the Mughal era, which were initially dropped from Class 12 textbooks by the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT), The Hindu reported.

In the wake of COVID 19 and in accord with the National Education Policy, the NCERT conducted a syllabus rationalisation exercises for Classes 6 through to 12.

Subsequently, they received criticism for removing content, claiming overlaps with similar texts, irrelevant portions or which could be learnt by self-teaching.