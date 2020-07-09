Rationale Missing From CBSE’s Syllabus Rationalisation Process

I do not know much about biology but still the chapters removed here look strange. How can biology be taught without students knowing about digestion and locomotion?

We need to see if the intent is really to reduce pressure or to get rid of everything which the ruling dispensation is wary of. The choice of deleted sections makes that quite obvious. There is much to suspect the intent because these are chapters which deal with subjects students should know about.

For example, there should be no debate on environmental issues. Students need to know about them. Why should that be deleted?

In the updated curriculum for class 10, the students will not be taught about democracy and diversity, gender, religion and caste, popular struggles and movements, and challenges to democracy.