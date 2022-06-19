NCERT Removes Gujarat Riots Content: What's Been Removed, Added in Recent Years?

Besides these poems, a chapter titled Central Islamic Lands in the Class X History book was also dropped. It was pertaining to the rise of the Islamic rule in Afro-Asian countries and its effect on the economy and society thereof.

These chapters also focused on where Islam was founded, who the Prophet was and what the Sufi tradition is.

Similarly, a chapter named Cold War Era and Non-Aligned Movement had been dropped from the Class XII Political Science curriculum.

The chapter contained content about India's diplomacy during the Cold War and her close relationship with Russia. It also gave a glimpse of how the non-aligned movement started and Nehru’s diplomatic efforts in the aftermath of India's independence.