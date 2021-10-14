28 Years of NHRC: A Look at the ‘Achievements’ the Rights Body Boasts Of

As the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) turns 28, it’s important to assess the ‘achievements’ the Commission boasts of on every possible occasion. The Global Alliance of National Human Rights Institutions (GANHRI) accreditation is also due next year, and the NHRC is straining every nerve to regain its barely saved ‘A’ status.

On Human Rights Day 2020, the Commission boasted of having registered 19,50,695 cases while disposing of 19,32,533 cases. It also paid close to ₹2 billion to victims of human rights violations across various state agencies on the recommendations of the Commission. On its 28th Foundation Day, the Commission took pride in the fact that it has disposed of 20 lakh cases and awarded ₹205 crores to the victims of violations.