GSEB HSC Result 2023: Gujarat Board 12th Arts & Commerce Results Declared Today

The Gujarat Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education has officially announced the GSEB HSC result 2023 for interested candidates. It is important to note that the Gujarat Board Class 12th Arts, Commerce results have been declared at 8 am on Wednesday, 31 May. Candidates can download their respective Arts and Commerce results from the official website of GSEB – gseb.org. The ones who are eagerly waiting to check their scores are requested to download the results soon from the website.

One should note that the GSEB HSC result 2023 date and time was announced earlier. Now, the links for the Gujarat Board Class 12th Arts, Commerce results are activated online so that concerned candidates can go through them. Along with the scores, students should also check the latest announcements mentioned on the official website of the board – gseb.org.