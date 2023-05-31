ADVERTISEMENT

GSEB HSC Result 2023: Gujarat Board 12th Arts & Commerce Results Declared Today

Gujarat Board 12th Arts & Commerce Results: The GSEB HSC results are available on the website - gseb.org.

Raajwrita Dutta
Published
Education
2 min read
GSEB HSC Result 2023: Gujarat Board 12th Arts & Commerce Results Declared Today
The Gujarat Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education has officially announced the GSEB HSC result 2023 for interested candidates. It is important to note that the Gujarat Board Class 12th Arts, Commerce results have been declared at 8 am on Wednesday, 31 May. Candidates can download their respective Arts and Commerce results from the official website of GSEB – gseb.org. The ones who are eagerly waiting to check their scores are requested to download the results soon from the website.

One should note that the GSEB HSC result 2023 date and time was announced earlier. Now, the links for the Gujarat Board Class 12th Arts, Commerce results are activated online so that concerned candidates can go through them. Along with the scores, students should also check the latest announcements mentioned on the official website of the board – gseb.org.

As per the latest details, the marksheets of the students will be delivered to schools and candidates can collect them from there. However, one should go through their scores online before collecting the marksheets from the school officials.

GSEB HSC Class 12th Arts and Commerce Result 2023: Important Details

According to the official updates from the Gujarat Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education, approximately 3.5 lakh candidates appeared for the GSEB HSC Class 12th Arts and Commerce exams 2023.

It is important to note that the Science stream results were declared on 2 May, by the exam-conducting body. The Gujarat Board Class 12th final exams formally began on 14 March and the last exam took place on 25 March.
Now, the Gujarat Board has finally announced the Arts and Commerce results for all those candidates patiently waiting to check their scores. One should download a copy of the results as proof.

Gujarat Board Class 12th Arts, Commerce Results 2023: How To Download

Let's take a look at the steps candidates should follow to download the Gujarat Board Class 12th Arts, Commerce results 2023 online:

  • Check the official website of GSEB – gseb.org.

  • Tap on the GSEB Gujarat HSC 12th Results 2023 for Arts, Commerce link highlighted on the home page.

  • Enter your login credentials such as seat ID, etc, mentioned on the page.

  • Your GSEB HSC result will display on the screen and you can go through your scores.

  • Download the Class 12 result from the website and save a soft copy.

  • You can take a printout of your GSEB result for future reference.

