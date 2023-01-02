HPBOSE Class 12 Term 1 Result 2023 Date: Steps To Download & Check Marks Sheet
Check out the important details about the HPBoSE class 12 term 1 result 2022-23 session.
Himachal Pradesh HPBOSE 12th Class Term 1 Result 2023: The HPBOSE (Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education) is expected to announce the HPBOSE 12th Class Term 1 Result 2022 soon on the official website, hpbose.org.
Once released, candidates can download and check their HPBOSE 12th Class Term 1 Result 2022 from the aforementioned website by using their personal login credentials.
The HPBOSE 12th Class Term 1 Exam was conducted by the concerned officials from 15 September to 6 October 2022. Students must follow the steps below to download and check the HPBOSE Class 12 Term 1 marks sheet.
Steps To Download & Check HPBOSE Class 12th Term 1 Marksheet 2023
Visit the official websites, hpbose.org and results.gov.in.
Search for the direct link to download the HPBOSE 12th results for 2022, term 1 on the displayed homepage.
Click on the link, and a login page will show up on the computer screen.
Enter the login credentials carefully.
Hit the submit option.
Your HPBOSE 12th term 1 result will display on the screen.
Check the result carefully.
Download, save, and print the HPBOSE 12th Term 1 Marksheet for future reference.
Check this space regularly to get the latest updates on HPBOSE 12th term 1 result 2022-23.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from news and education
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.