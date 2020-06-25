The Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE) announced on Thursday, 25 June, that it will be releasing the Class 12 board exam results at 5 pm on Friday.The board exams were postponed in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic and pending board examinations were conducted from 20-22 May. A total of 18,150 students appeared for the exams this year.Students can check their results on Friday on the official GBSHSE website: gbshse.gov.in. Students will receive their official mark sheets from their schools from 7 July.Of the total, 4,523 students appeared in Arts stream, 5,593 students in Commerce, 5,114 students in Science, and 2,920 in Vocational.In 2019, the pass percentage for the Class 12 exams was 89.59. The girls outperformed the boys last year, with 91.97 percent passing the exam.How to Check Goa Class 12 Board Exam Results 2020 Online1. Visit the official website of GBSHSE – gbshse.gov.in2. Click on the link “Goa Class 12 Result 2020” under the “Recent Announcement” slab.3. Enter the seat number or name as mentioned in the admit card in the login window.4. Click on “Get Results” to view your Goa Board Result 2020.5. Download the result and save it for further reference. We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.