Faridabad Student Suicide Case: Academic Head of DPS School Arrested

An FIR had been registered under Section 306 (abetment of suicide) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) against the academic head of the school.

"His mother works in our school. She gave us a written document mentioning the names of students who used to trouble her son. Those students are no longer part of our school," the accused, Mamta Gupta, had been quoted as saying by ANI on Saturday, 25 February, prior to her arrest.

A close family member told The Quint that the boy was dyslexic and was undergoing therapy due to distress.

"There has been several instances of bullying. Not only was he repeatedly mocked and called 'gay', he was also stripped in the school bathroom. We know that several emails were written to the school authorities. But what action was taken? We demand to know," they had said.