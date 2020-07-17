World Emoji Day 2020: Celebrate With These Quotes and Wishes
Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, as sometimes words fall short to express what everyone is feeling, emojis have helped everyone express their frustration in these strange times. We all love using emojis so why not celebrate them too?
World Emoji Day is celebrated every year on 17 July for these fun digital icons that help us express our emotions better, get us out of some tricky conversations and come to rescue on those too-lazy-to-type days.
The date 17 July was selected based on the date shown on the calendar emoji on the iPhone and has been celebrated since 2014. Apple also announces new additions to its emoji keyboard every year on this date.
World Emoji Day 2020 Quotes:
- "I am emoji-heavy as hell. I would use the same emoji 140 times just to communicate how excited I am." - Frankie Grande
- "My emoji vocabulary is pretty limited to, like, the smiling poop and the rainbow and a unicorn or something." - Bob Morley
- "Today's kids aren't taking up arms against their parents; they're too busy texting them." - Nancy Gibbs
World Emoji Day 2020: Messages and Wishes
- When words fall short, emojis make up for it and make others feel the same. Wishing you a very Happy World Emoji Day!
- Today the world seems incomplete without emojis, they are our power to express. Wishing you Happy World Emoji Day!
- Words may ruin the relationship and express a lot while emojis can help maintain the balance while reflecting that you have affection! Tricky but true. Wishing you Happy World Emoji Day!
- You can change your expression faster than ever with all the emojis in your message thread! Happy World Emoji Day!
- Be thankful that emojis came into existence and saved you the effort of typing the lengthy replies to all those forwards which are drab. Happy World Emoji Day!
