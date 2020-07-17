World Emoji Day 2020: Celebrate With These Quotes and Wishes

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, as sometimes words fall short to express what everyone is feeling, emojis have helped everyone express their frustration in these strange times. We all love using emojis so why not celebrate them too?

World Emoji Day is celebrated every year on 17 July for these fun digital icons that help us express our emotions better, get us out of some tricky conversations and come to rescue on those too-lazy-to-type days.

The date 17 July was selected based on the date shown on the calendar emoji on the iPhone and has been celebrated since 2014. Apple also announces new additions to its emoji keyboard every year on this date.