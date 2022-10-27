Delhi University UG Round 2 Vacant Seats Declared: Check Website; Details Here

The University of Delhi has officially released the list of vacant seats for Round 2 on Wednesday, 26 October, for interested candidates. The list of vacant seats for Round 2 for undergraduate admissions is available on the official website. One must go to the official website to check and download the DU UG Round 2 vacant seats list. The website that candidates should visit to download the list is du.ac.in. or admission.uod.ac.in. It has the latest details for the candidates.

Candidates can download the DU UG Round 2 vacant seats list from the official website – du.ac.in. The students who have been admitted in Round 1 can upgrade or reorder their higher preferences on 26 October and 27 October. They can do so by visiting the official websites – du.ac.in. or admission.uod.ac.in. One must remember the important dates.