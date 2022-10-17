DU Admissions 2022: Delhi University To Release First Merit List on 18 October
DU Admission 2022: First merit list 2022 will be released tomorrow, 18 October 2022 on du.ac.in.
Delhi University (DU) released the stimulated list on Friday, 14 October 2022 and the last date to change preferences was scheduled for Sunday, 16 October till 5 pm. Now the university is all set to issue the first DU Merit List 2022 for UG (undergraduate) phase 3 admissions on Tuesday, 18 October 2022. Eligible candidates will be able to check the first CSAS Allocation List from the official website of Delhi University (du.ac.in) and CSAS portal (admission.uod.ac.in).
Candidates must remember that the university has released the DU academic calendar for 2022-2023 session on the website. According to the calendar, the classwork for candidates admitted in the 1st semester will start from 2 November 2022 onward.
Delhi University First CSAS Allocation List 2022: Release Date
Delhi University will release the first CSAS merit/allocation list on Tuesday, 18 October at 5 pm. Candidates will be able to accept the allocated seats from Wednesday, 19 October. The last date to accept the seat allotment is Friday, 21 October 2022, 4:59 pm. Once the allotment process is concluded, candidates will be asked for document verification. As per the schedule released on the website, the document verification process will commence from 19 to 22 October and the students will be able to make online admission fee payment till Monday, 24 October, 4:59 pm. The process of display of vacant seats will be held from Tuesday, 25 October. Window to re-order higher preferences will be available from Tuesday, 25 October (5 pm) to Thursday, 27 October (4:59 pm).
Delhi University Second CSAS Allocation/ Merit List: Release Date
All the candidates seeking admission in the Delhi University must note down that the second CSAS merit/allocation list will be released on the official website on Sunday, 30 October 2022. Students will be given an option to accept the allocated seats from Monday, 31 October (10 am) to Tuesday, 01 November, 4:59 pm. The verification and approval of online applications by the allotted colleges will be conducted from Monday, 31 October (10 am) to Wednesday, 2 November, 5 pm. The last date of online payment of admission fee is Thursday, 3 November 03, 4:59 pm.
To check the full schedule, please follow the link "admission.uod.ac.in/userfiles/downloads/2022ScheduleforPhaseIIIofCSASforUGAdmissions.pdf".
Delhi University First Merit List on 18 October: Steps To Download and Check the Allocation List
Following are some of the easy steps to download and check the DU First Merit List 2022 for Phase 3 admissions.
Go to the official website, du.ac.in.
On the homepage, go the latest notifications.
Search the direct link for DU First CSAS Allocation List 2022.
Click on the direct link and a PDF file will be displayed on your computer screen.
Click on the file and a list will show up.
Check the list carefully.
Download, save, and print a copy for future reference.
