DHSE Kerala Plus Two Model Exam Timetable 2022: Exams From 16 March

The Directorate of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE) Kerala has released the Kerala Plus Two Model Exam timetable on Tuesday, 22 February 2022.

According to the Kerala DHSE Plus Two Model Exam timetable 2022, the class 12 board examination for the academic year 2022-23 will start from 16 March 2022 and end on 21 March 2022.

Students appearing for the exam can access and download the Plus Two Model Exam Timetable 2022 from the official website dhsekerala.gov.in.

The students will get to know all the latest information and updates about the class 12 board examination from the official website.

The Kerala government has decided to conduct offline examinations for classes 11 and 12 in the state.