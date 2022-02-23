DHSE Kerala Plus Two Model Exam Timetable 2022: Exams From 16 March
DHSE Kerala Plus Two Model Exam 2022 to be conducted in two shifts.
The Directorate of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE) Kerala has released the Kerala Plus Two Model Exam timetable on Tuesday, 22 February 2022.
According to the Kerala DHSE Plus Two Model Exam timetable 2022, the class 12 board examination for the academic year 2022-23 will start from 16 March 2022 and end on 21 March 2022.
Students appearing for the exam can access and download the Plus Two Model Exam Timetable 2022 from the official website dhsekerala.gov.in.
The students will get to know all the latest information and updates about the class 12 board examination from the official website.
The Kerala government has decided to conduct offline examinations for classes 11 and 12 in the state.
Kerala DHSE Plus Two Model Exam Timetable 2022: Details
The timetable released by the DHSE Kerala on 22 February 2022, states that the Plus Two Model Examination will be held in two shifts.
The first shift is scheduled between 9.45 am to 12.30 am and the second shift is from 2.00 pm to 4.45 pm.
The timetable suggests that the subjects with no practical exams will be conducted in the first half and the ones with practical exams will take place in the second half.
The DHSE has stated that the Plus Two Model Exams will be conducted for all the streams. This includes Commerce, Science, Vocational, and General.
Students can access information about the exam timings on the DHSE Kerala official website dhsekerala.gov.in.
The Plus Two Model Exams will start with Accountancy, History, Islamic History and Culture, Communicative English and Electronic systems in the morning, on the first day of the examination.
Students will be provided a 15-minute cool-off break in between, as per the timetable.
The candidates appearing for the exams need to download the timetable from the official website dhsekerala.gov.in to have a better knowledge about the examination.
The Kerala government has also announced the annual Secondary School Leaving Certificate exam dates along with plus two and vocational higher secondary examination dates.
The SSLC exams will be held from 31 March to 29 April. The plus two and vocational higher secondary examinations will be conducted from 30 March to 22 April for the ongoing academic year.
(Written with inputs from NDTV and Times of India.)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.