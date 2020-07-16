DHSE Kerala Board Released Class 12 Results 2020, How to Check
The examinations were held from 10 to 26 March amid the coronavirus lockdown imposed in India.
Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan has released the results of the Kerala HSC Examinations. Candidates who have appeared for the Kerala Board class 12 examinations conducted in March 2020 can visit the official website to check the examination results.
Candidates can check the examination results and download the mark sheets of the class 12 Kerala Board examinations through the official website - keralaresults.nic.in. The exam were held from 10 to 26 March.
Steps to Check Kerala Class 12 Board Exam Result 2020
- Step 1: Visit the official website - keralaresults.nic.in
- Step 2: Click on direct link for Kerala HSC Result 2020
- Step 3: Enter the details mentioned on the hall ticket
- Step 4: Submit the information by clicking on the ‘Submit’ button
- Step 5: View and save the Kerala Board Result 2020
