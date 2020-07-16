DHSE Kerala Board Released Class 12 Results 2020, How to Check 

Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan has released the results of the Kerala HSC Examinations. Candidates who have appeared for the Kerala Board class 12 examinations conducted in March 2020 can visit the official website to check the examination results.

Candidates can check the examination results and download the mark sheets of the class 12 Kerala Board examinations through the official website - keralaresults.nic.in. The exam were held from 10 to 26 March.