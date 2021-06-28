Karnataka SSLC Exams to Be Conducted on 19, 22 July; Check Details

The Karnataka government on Monday, 28 June, announced the dates for the Secondary School Leaving Certification Examination (SSLC) or Class10 board exams. The papers are scheduled to be conducted on 19 and 22 July 2021.

S Suresh Kumar Karnataka Primary and Secondary Education Minister of Karnataka said that objective type multiple choice questions will be asked in these exams, reported news agency PTI.

"The core subject exam such as mathematics, Social Science, and Science will be held on 19 July and language subject exam will take place on 22 July. Both the exams will take place from 10:30 am to 1:30 pm," the minister added.