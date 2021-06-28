Karnataka SSLC Exams to Be Conducted on 19, 22 July; Check Details
The Karnataka SSLC exam will have objective type multiple choice questions, said Education Minister S Suresh Kumar.
The Karnataka government on Monday, 28 June, announced the dates for the Secondary School Leaving Certification Examination (SSLC) or Class10 board exams. The papers are scheduled to be conducted on 19 and 22 July 2021.
S Suresh Kumar Karnataka Primary and Secondary Education Minister of Karnataka said that objective type multiple choice questions will be asked in these exams, reported news agency PTI.
"The core subject exam such as mathematics, Social Science, and Science will be held on 19 July and language subject exam will take place on 22 July. Both the exams will take place from 10:30 am to 1:30 pm," the minister added.
Kumar also said the the soft copies of the admit card/hall tickets will be sent to all the schools on 29 June.
He stated that last year around 8.46 lakh students appeared for the exams, whereas this year, around 8.76 will sit for it. Keeping in view the COVID-19 pandemic situation, the exam will be conducted with strict adherence to COVID protocols.
The Standard Operating Procedure issued by the Health department has been sent to the deputy commissioners, chief executive officers, senior police officers and treasury officers to hold the exam, the minister said, reported PTI.
Moreover he added that Section 144 of the CrPC will be imposed around 20 metres of examination centres to avoid crowding.
Students who have migrated will be allowed to appear for the exam from their nearest centre, Kumar said. Furthermore, he mentioned that students with COVID-like symptoms will be writing their exam from a different room, whereas COVID-positive students who wish to appear for the exam will be allowed to do so from their nearest COVID care centre.
(With inputs from PTI)
