Kerala SSLC Result 2020: DHSE Board 10 Result Out, Check Details
The examinations were held from 10 to 26 March amid the coronavirus lockdown imposed in India.
Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan has released the results of the Kerala SSLC Examinations. Candidates who have appeared for the Kerala Board class 10 examinations conducted in March 2020 can visit the official website to check the examination results.
The board examinations in the state were schedules to be held from 10-24 but some examinations were postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent nationwide lockdown. The pending board examinations in the state were conducted from 26-30 May.
Students will required their exam roll number and date of birth to check their results. Kerala class 10 board exam results will also be released on the following website:
- keralapareekshabhavan.in
- sslcexam.kerala.gov.in
- results.kerala.nic.in
- prd.kerala.gov.in
Candidates can check the examination results and download the mark sheets of the class 10 Kerala Board examinations through the official website - keralaresults.nic.in. or any website listen above. The exam were held from 10 to 26 March.
Steps to Check Kerala Class 10 Board Exam Result 2020
- Step 1: Visit the official website - keralaresults.nic.in
- Step 2: Click on direct link for Kerala SSLC Result 2020
- Step 3: Enter the details mentioned on the hall ticket
- Step 4: Submit the information by clicking on the ‘Submit’ button
- Step 5: View and save the Kerala Board Result 2020
