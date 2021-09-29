Arvind Kejriwal Launches 'Deshbhakti' Curriculum in All Delhi Govt Schools
The CM had announced the plan of launching this curriculum during the 73rd Independence Day celebrations in 2019.
In an effort to inculcate patriotism among school students, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday, 28 September, launched 'Deshbhakti Curriculum' for all state government schools at an event organised at Chhatrasal Stadium.
Speaking at the event, CM Kejriwal said:
"With this curriculum, we will not just produce doctors, engineers, lawyers and other professionals, but we will produce a patriot doctor, a patriot engineer and a patriot lawyer, who will put their country first. They will no longer be driven by the money factor. Instead, they will do what is best for their nation and countrymen."Arvind Kejriwal, Chief Minister, Delhi, as quoted by IANS
'Patriotism Should Be a Evolving Feeling Among All'
"Patriotism is not something that one should feel only when there is a flag hoisting or when national anthem is sung as is the case nowadays rather it should be a evolving feeling among all of us. That is what we aim to achieve through this curriculum," Kejriwal said at the event addressing hundreds of students and teachers from Delhi government schools.
"In the last 74 years, we taught Physics, Chemistry, and Maths in our schools but did not teach ''Deshbhakti'' to the children. Patriotism is within all of us but it needs a push. Every child in Delhi will be a patriot in the truest sense. The ''Deshbhakti Curriculum'' will prove to be instrumental in the country's development and will take India forward rapidly."Arvind Kejriwal, as quoted by NDTV
'The Curriculum Would Not Preach Moral Values': Dy CM
Addressing the gathering at the event, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, who also holds the education portfolio, said, "We are starting this curriculum with stories of 100 freedom fighters a year. As a child will grow up, he/she will learn about 700-800 such people who did remarkable things for their nation and their fellow countrymen," as quoted by IANS.
Although, we talk about great freedom fighters like Bhagat Singh and Jhansi Ki Rani, the discussion is never about what made them to take up the fight and how they battled them, he pointed out, adding that the 'Deshbhakti' curriculum would bridge that gap, reported NDTV.
Sisodia, however, stressed that students would not be forced to memorise historical facts. Also, the curriculum would not preach moral values, he added.
How Will 'Deshbhakti' Curriculum Be Implemented?
The Deshbhakti curriculum, which has been developed by Delhi school teachers with inputs from some NGOs, will be launched for students from Nursery to Class 12 whenever schools re-open for them.
According to NDTV, the syllabus will be taught using specially prepared handbooks. The handbooks meant for Classes 6 to 8 and 9 to12 that include 100 stories of freedom fighters were also unveiled during the event.
As per the Delhi government's Education department, students from nursery to class 8 will have one 'patriotism' period every day. And those from classes 9 to 12 will have the classes once every week, Mint reported.
At the beginning of every 'Deshbakthi' class, students will be observing meditation or 'Deshbhakti Dhyan' for five minutes, after which they will be asked to remember any five freedom fighters and pay their gratitude to them.
To ensure that the curriculum is implemented properly, every school will appoint three nodal teachers, one each for Nursery to Class 5, Classes 6 to 8 and Classes 9 to 12. NCERT will also conduct an orientation programme for nodal teachers from 29 September to 5 October to train them on how they can inculcate a feeling of patriotism among students.
