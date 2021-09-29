Arvind Kejriwal Launches 'Deshbhakti' Curriculum in All Delhi Govt Schools

The Deshbhakti curriculum, which has been developed by Delhi school teachers with inputs from some NGOs, will be launched for students from Nursery to Class 12 whenever schools re-open for them.

According to NDTV, the syllabus will be taught using specially prepared handbooks. The handbooks meant for Classes 6 to 8 and 9 to12 that include 100 stories of freedom fighters were also unveiled during the event.

As per the Delhi government's Education department, students from nursery to class 8 will have one 'patriotism' period every day. And those from classes 9 to 12 will have the classes once every week, Mint reported.