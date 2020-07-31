Delhi University 2020-21 Academic Session to Start From 10 August
Online classes will begin for semester 3, 5 and 7 undergraduate students and semester 3 for postgraduate students.
Delhi University on Thursday, 30 July, announced that the 2020-21 academic session will begin from 10 August, with online classes starting for undergraduate and postgraduate students.
Online classes will be held for semester 3, 5 and 7 undergraduate students and for semester 3 for postgraduate students.
The university will also be holding an online open book exam on 10 August for final-year students. However, the conduct has faced opposition both from students and university staff.
As per a notice issued by the university’s admissions branch, the National Testing Agency is most likely to conduct the DU entrance test (DUET) from 6-11 September, for all students seeking admission to UG, PG, MPhil and PhD programmes.
According to the DU notice, applicants have been advised to peruse the information bulletin on the DU website, to check eligibility and availability of courses for which the entrance test will be conducted.
Liked this story? We'll send you more. Subscribe to The Quint's newsletter and get selected stories delivered to your inbox every day. Click to get started.
The Quint is available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, click to join.
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.