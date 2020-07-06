DU Admission 2020: Fees, Registration, Course List, FAQs and More

Delhi University has officially opened their admission registration portal for admission to all courses for 2020 and students who wish to register for admissions can visit du.ac.in. The university received over 25,000 applications in the first six hours, with a majority being for undergraduate courses. Registrations will be open for undergraduate, postgraduate, MPhil and PhD courses till 18 July 2020.

The admission process for 2020 will be completely online for all courses at the university. Applicants will only be required to come to the university for verification documents at the end of the process if specified by the university or college.