DU Admission 2020: Fees, Registration, Course List, FAQs and More
The admission process for 2020 will be completely online for all courses at the university.
Delhi University has officially opened their admission registration portal for admission to all courses for 2020 and students who wish to register for admissions can visit du.ac.in. The university received over 25,000 applications in the first six hours, with a majority being for undergraduate courses. Registrations will be open for undergraduate, postgraduate, MPhil and PhD courses till 18 July 2020.
DU Undergraduate Admission 2020 Online Registration Fees
DU PG, MPhill, PhD Admission 2020 Online Registration Fees
Key Changes to Application Registration Process
The university has also made key changes to the admission process which applications should be aware about:
- All applicants seeking admission to the university are required to register with a valid email.
- A new default settings feature in the admission process will allow all applicants to register for all courses without any penalties. Applicants will be eligible to take admission in all the colleges and courses provided they meet the cut-off requirements of the colleges and the eligibility for the course.
- Applicants will be able to upload their mark sheets for any pending examinations results or compartments exams till the last date of admissions to the university.
- Applicants will be allowed to update the marks and make minor changes in the application form. This is only a one-time process.
General Pattern of DU Entrance Tests 2020
- Admission/selection of applicants will be according to the merit list prepared on the basis of the written entrance test.
- The written entrance test is of two hours duration, will consist of multiple-choice questions (MCQs) which will have four choices each.
- The paper consists of a total of 100 questions. Each correct answer will get a score of plus 4 marks, each wrong answer will receive a negative mark of 1 mark and a question not answered will receive zero marks.
- For admission to Music courses, the entrance test will be of a practical nature. Candidates will required to upload an audition video of 5-7 mins with their application form. Details regarding the format of the video will be available on the application form for the course.
List of DU UG Courses Where Admission is Based on Entrance Test
Process of Entrance Based UG Admission 2020
- All the candidates seeking admission to the Undergraduate (UG) courses are required to register online with a valid email-ID.
- The applicants can register for as many entrance based courses as they wish. The registration fee for each entrance test will be charged individually.
- In the case of courses being run at multiple colleges, or entrance tests covering more than one course, the applicants are required to state their order of preference of course and/or college.
- Applicants must fill all the college-course choices. The applicant should mark “1” for their most preferred college-course, “2” for the next most preferred and so on.
- The college-course to which an applicant does not want admission should be marked “No Preference”. Where “No Preference” is selected, that college- course shall not be offered to the applicant.
- If a college-course is marked with a preference number, the same may be allotted to the applicant and the applicant would be required to take admission in that college-course in order to be eligible for any future changes in college and course.
Payment of Registration Fees
The application form will be officially submitted only when the applicant has paid the registration fee. This fee must be paid only through the link provided through the applicant’s dashboard. Fees can be paid only through the online link generated.
Cut-Off Declaration
- The university shall declare a minimum of five cut-offs. In case, there are still some vacant seats left, further cut-offs may be announced by the University.
- In case of vacant seats left after the first five cut-offs, there will be a special cut-off only for those candidates who could not/ did not take admission in the initial five cut-offs for whatsoever reasons.
Selection of Course and College
Applicants must log in to the admission portals to choose the course and college they wish to claim admission in from the list of colleges and courses they are eligible for.
List of Documents Required for Registration
- Class X Certificate
- Class XII Mark sheet
- OBC (Non-Creamy Layer) Certificate, if applicable
- EWS Certificate, if applicable
- ECA/Sports categories must upload self- attested copies of the requisite certificates
List of Test DU Admission 2020 Test Centres
- Ahmedabad
- Bangalore
- Bhopal
- Bhubaneshwar
- Chandigarh
- Chennai
- Delhi(NCR) includes Delhi, Gurugram, Faridabad, Noida, Greater Noida, Sahibabad and Ghaziabad
- Guwahati
- Hyderabad
- Imphal
- Jaipur
- Jammu
- Kolkata
- Mumbai
- Nagpur
- Patna
- Ranchi
- Srinagar
- Thiruvananthapuram
- Varanasi
DU Admission FAQs
How do I start the admission procedure?
You have to start by registering yourself on the University’s admission portal. You have create a personal username and password for yourself by creating a valid email ID. In this portal, during the process of registration, you will have to choose your courses or interest and respective college, and also upload all the relevant documents. Be extremely careful while filling out these forms because once submitted most of the information you have entered will not be editable.
Can I register offline as well?
No. All students looking to seek admission to DU must fill up the online form. There is no offline form.
Can I apply to multiple courses and colleges in the same online form?
Yes, you may apply to multiple colleges and courses while filling out the form. However, you will only be granted admission to a particular course in a particular college if you meet the cut-off for that course and college once the cut-offs are released at a later date. For postgraduate admission, you should check individual course requirements.
Will those who submit the form before me be considered for admission before me as well? Is admission on first-cum-first-serve basis?
No admissions are not on first-cum-first-serve basis. All those who have registered for a particular college and course online and have satisfied the cut-off will be allowed to gain admission during the timeline provided by the University.
Does DU have entrance exams for all undergraduate and graduate courses?
No. DU conducts entrance examinations for undergraduate and graduate admissions to some courses. There are, however, many courses in which admission is based on merit and purely on the basis on class 12 board examination marks. You can take a look at which courses conduct entrance examinations here.
Will there be any disadvantage for gap year candidates?
No, there won’t be any disadvantage for gap year students; however, they need to upload the necessary documents while applying for DU admission 2020.
I have appeared in class 12 exam from CBSE Delhi. Will I get the advantage of being from Delhi?
No, there is no advantage for having studied in Delhi.
