DU Admission Cutoffs to be Released After NEET, JEE in September
The Dean of Admissions said no extra fee would be charged to make corrections in the application forms this year.
Delhi University officials on Thursday, 16 July, said the tentative cutoff dates for admissions will only be declared after NEET and JEE are conducted as scheduled in September this year.
The University of Delhi on Thursday conducted its last open house webinar which was hosted by Bhaskaracharya College of Applied Science in collaboration with the admission branch of DU. The webinar was conducted before the admission registration ends on 18 July.
The admission branch of DU stated that the aim of the webinar was to assist undergraduate admissions. The webinar was joined by 2,500 participants.
The Dean of Admissions, Shobha Bagai declared no extra fee would be charged to make corrections in the application forms this year.
We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated.
The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.
Stay Updated
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.