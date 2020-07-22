DUET 2020: DU Extrance Exam Likely to be Held From 6-11 September

As per a notice issued by the Delhi University’s admissions branch, the National Testing Agency is most likely to conduct the DU entrance test (DUET) from 6-11 September, for all students seeking admission to UG, PG, MPhil and PhD programmes.

According to the DU notice, applicants have been advised to peruse the information bulletin on the DU website, to check eligibility and availability of courses for which the entrance test will be conducted.