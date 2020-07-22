DUET 2020: DU Extrance Exam Likely to be Held From 6-11 September
The exams will be conducted by the National Testing Agency and a detailed schedule will be released soon.
As per a notice issued by the Delhi University’s admissions branch, the National Testing Agency is most likely to conduct the DU entrance test (DUET) from 6-11 September, for all students seeking admission to UG, PG, MPhil and PhD programmes.
According to the DU notice, applicants have been advised to peruse the information bulletin on the DU website, to check eligibility and availability of courses for which the entrance test will be conducted.
"They are also advised to carefully go through the information of the entrance test that has also been posted on the website,” the notice reportedly read. The website has information about the courses for which DUET will be conducted.
Some of the courses for which DUET is required are postgraduate courses like journalism, social work, linguistics and foreign languages.
DUET will also be conducted for UG courses like management studies, business administration, elementary education etc.
We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated.
The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.
Stay Updated
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.