Delhi Govt Declares Summer Holidays for Govt Schools Till 30 June

The Delhi government on Wednesday, 6 May, declared summer vacation for all government schools in the national capital till 30 June. All schools have been closed since mid-March as a precautionary measure to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus.

An education department order reads, “…students shall not be called to schools for any teaching learning activity during the summer vacation.”

Starting from 7 April, the Delhi government has introduced a range of distance learning initiatives for its students – live online classes for class 12 students, learning and mindfulness through SMS and IVR calls for students up to class 8, online Mathematics classes for students who have completed class IX, and spoken English classes for those who are awaiting the completion of their board examinations. All these activities will continue to take place through the duration of the summer vacation.

The decision on whether students will be asked to return to schools on 1 July has not been taken yet.

As of 7 May 2020, the national capital has reported 5,532 total confirmed COVID-19 cases and 65 deaths.