1 Out Of 3 SC/ST Students Asked About Their Caste: IIT-Bombay 2022 Survey

“Many general category students calling SC/ST students like ‘Oye bh***i… tumhaare paas toh ticket hai…’ by ticket they mean caste certificate. ‘Saale Ch****r’… kind of things almost every day.”

This is what a student had written as a response in a survey conducted by the Scheduled Castes/Scheduled Tribes (SC/ST) Cell at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay, in February 2022 -- a year before the death by suicide of 18-year-old Dalit student Darshan Solanki on campus.

Darshan's family had alleged that he faced caste discrimination at IIT-Bombay, a claim that was refuted by the elite institute. On 30 March, a First Information Report (FIR) under Section 3(2)(V) of the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989, and Section 306 (abetment of suicide) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was filed at the Powai police station in Mumbai.

The results of this internal survey, accessed by The Quint, were circulated by the Cell among students belonging to the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes in February 2022. A total of 388 students, which is approximately 20 percent of the total SC/ST students on campus, have taken the survey, and many have described in detail the ways in which they faced caste discrimination on campus.

The survey also revealed that one in three students was asked his/her rank by fellow students in a bid to know their caste identity.

Darshan’s death has opened a can of worms over alleged caste-based discrimination on campus. The Quint went through testimonies of students who come from marginalised communities at IIT-Bombay, and found out how discrimination manifests in overt ways, where casteist slurs are hurled at students belonging to marginalised communities, as well as covert ways where a student feels ostracised and alienated.