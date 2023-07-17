CUET UG Result 2023 Declared: Direct Link and Steps To Download Scorecards Here

The National Testing Agency declared CUET UG Result 2023 on the official website, cuet.samarth.ac.in. Candidates who appeared in the exam can download their scores by following the below mentioned steps.
This year, the CUET UG Exam was conducted by the concerned authorities from 21 May to 23 June 2023, and approximately 14.99 lakh candidates participated in the entrance test. The examination was held in MCQ (multiple-choice questions) format.
Let us read about the steps to download and check the CUET UG scorecard below.
How To Download the CUET UG Scorecard: Direct Link Here
Go to the official website, cuet.samarth.ac.in.
On the appeared homepage, click on the direct link for downloading the CUET UG Results 2023.
A login page will open on the screen.
Enter the login details as required.
Hit the submit option.
Your CUET UG results will show up.
Check the results carefully.
Download, save, and print a copy of the scorecard for future reference.
You can also follow the below direct link to download the CUET UG Scorecard.
How NTA Calculated CUET UG Normalized Score?
The National Testing Agency, used equi-percentile method to normalize the marks of candidates. As per a report by Hindustan Times, " a senior NTA official said that due to difference in difficulty levels of question papers in different shifts it is possible that students having the same percentile have scored very different marks. "Now, how do you compare these two students? Although both have the same percentile, one student has 58 marks and the other has 70. So, here, we used the equipercentile method to normalize the marks to bring difficulty levels across the sessions on the same scale. That will give you the normalized score,” the official said.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)