CUET UG Result 2023 Declared: Direct Link and Steps To Download Scorecards Here

The National Testing Agency declared CUET UG Result 2023 on the official website, cuet.samarth.ac.in. Candidates who appeared in the exam can download their scores by following the below mentioned steps.

This year, the CUET UG Exam was conducted by the concerned authorities from 21 May to 23 June 2023, and approximately 14.99 lakh candidates participated in the entrance test. The examination was held in MCQ (multiple-choice questions) format.

Let us read about the steps to download and check the CUET UG scorecard below.