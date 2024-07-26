CUET UG 2024 Final Answer Key Declared; How To Download and CUET UG Results Date

CUET UG 2024 Final Answer Key: The Common University Entrance Test 2024 (CUET UG) took place on the scheduled dates. The NTA has released the final answer key for the exam. Students who appeared for the entrance exam can visit the official website to download the CUET UG 2024 final answer key. It is important to note that the link is activated on the website - nta.ac.in. Candidates who were patiently waiting to check the answer key can finally download it now. Check the details mentioned on it carefully and calculate your probable scores.

In case of any queries regarding the CUET UG 2024 final answer key, you can contact the National Testing Agency (NTA). Remember to download and save a copy of the CUET UG final answer key for your reference. All the latest important dates and announcements are available on the website - nta.ac.in. Concerned candidates should check the announcements carefully.