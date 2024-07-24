CTET Answer Key 2024: CBSE CTET Answer Key & OMR Sheet Out

The Central Board of Secondary Education ( CBSE) conducted the Central Teacher Eligibility Test 2024 (CTET) on 7 July 2024. A provisional answer key has been released by the board on its official website at ctet.nic.in. Candidates who appeared for the entrance exam can visit the website to check the CTET 2024 Answer Key.

After the release of the answer key, the candidates will be given the chance to challenge the provisional answer key. However, for this, the candidate will have to pay a fee of Rs 1,000 per question. The fee is non-refundable.

If you successfully challenge the provisional answer key, then your CTET 2024 qualifying certificate record will be valid for life. According to the CBSE, there is no limit on the number of attempts a person can take to acquire a CTET certificate. A person who has qualified CTET may also appear again for improving his/her score.