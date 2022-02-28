CTET Result 2021-22 Expected Today: Check Official Website for Details
Here are the steps to download the result from the official website – ctet.nic.in.
The results of the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) 2021 are expected to be released on Monday, 28 February.
Information from the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) had indicated that the CTET Result 2021-22 and CTET Final Answer Key would be released in February.
However, no official announcement has been made regarding the date and time of the result announcement. Sources, meanwhile, suggest that the CTET Result 2021-22 may be released on Monday.
Once the results are declared, candidates can check their scores on the official website of CTET – ctet.nic.in.
Earlier, an official notification had been issued, stating that the CTET Result 2021-22 was supposed to be declared on 15 February.
However, this date was mentioned based on the idea that the exam would end on 13 January.
Since the papers got delayed and the exams concluded on 21 January 2022, the date of the result declaration also got delayed. Candidates were informed that the results were not going to be announced on the date mentioned on the official notice.
As per the latest reports, the CTET Results 2021 will be out on 28 February on the official website – ctet.nic.in.
CTET Result 2021-22: How to Download?
Click on the official website of the CTET: ctet.nic.in.
Then click on the link that reads "CTET Result 2021" on the homepage.
A new webpage will open where you have to enter details like Roll Number, Date of Birth, and Security Pin.
After you log in, the CTET 2021-22 Result will be displayed on the screen.
Check and download the result.
Take a printout for future reference.
CTET Result 2021-22: Direct Link
Here's a direct link to the homepage where candidates can find their CTET Result 2021-22 after it is released – ctet.nic.in.
The provisional answer key of the CTET 2021-22 was released on 1 February. Candidates could raise objections against the provisional answer key till 4 February.
The final answer key that is expected to be released shortly will be based on these objections.
Those candidates who clear the CTET 2021-22 will be eligible to teach in primary and secondary schools all over India.
(With inputs from India Today.)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.