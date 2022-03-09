ADVERTISEMENT

CBSE Releases CTET Results

The Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) was held from 16 December 2021 to 21 January 2022.

Results for the Central Teacher Eligibility Test are out.
The Central Teacher Eligibility Test or the CTET results for the 15th edition held during 16 December 2021 to 21 January 2022 were declared on 9 March, Wednesday.

The results are available on the CTET website or https://ctet.nic.in and CBSE website or https://cbse.nic.in.

A public notice released by CBSE read, "The marksheets and qualifying certificates of the candidates will also be uploaded in digilocker shortly. The candidates may download it by using their mobile number provided by them in their online application form of CTET December – 2021."

It further added that 4,45,467 out of 14,95,511 candidates qualified in Paper 1 and 2,20,069 out of 12,78,165 qualified in Paper 2.

