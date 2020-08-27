Congress to Hold Nationwide Protest Against Conduct of JEE, NEET
National Students’ Union of India also announced an indefinite hunger strike on the conduct of JEE, NEET exams.
The Congress party on Wednesday, 26 August, announced that it will hold a countrywide protest on 28 August to oppose the Centre’s decision to conduct the NEET 2020 and JEE Mains 2020 exam during the COVID-19 pandemic.
In a statement posted on Twitter, AICC General Secretary KC Venugopal stated that the move is in line with opposition to the government’s “dictatorial move” to conduct the exams.
Venugopal further stated that apart from the obvious vulnerability and risk of holding the exam, students will find it increasingly difficult to appear for the exams due the availability of limited transport and lodging during the pandemic.
State units of the party will be holding protests on Friday at 11 am in front of central government offices at state and district headquarters.
The statement also includes a declaration of an indefinite hunger strike by the National Students’ Union on India against the Centre’s move.
Meet with CMs
The Congress party held a virtual meeting on Wednesday with Opposition chief ministers to discuss the conduct of the competitive exams.
The meeting was attended by Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh, Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray, Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot, Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren, Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel and Pudduchery CM V Narayanaswamy and West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee.
After being prodded by Mamata Banerjee, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh has asked the state’s Advocate General to coordinate with states ruled by Opposition parties and file a petition in the Supreme Court seeking a review of its earlier judgment permitting conduct of JEE Main and NEET UG in September.
